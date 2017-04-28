Vikings trade up to grab FSU RB Dalvin Cook

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

8:04 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings were eager enough to start drafting after sitting out the first round that they traded up seven spots for Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 41st pick.

The Vikings sent one of their fourth-round selections, No. 128 overall, to Cincinnati in order to slide up in the second round. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Cook was a first team Associated Press All-American last season as a junior and totaled 38 touchdowns over the last two years for the Seminoles.

Though the Vikings signed Latavius Murray in free agency, Cook has now been targeted as the long-term replacement for Adrian Peterson. He’s the third running back taken this year, after LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey went in the first round.

The second round of the NFL draft started with a flurry of trades and a couple of defensive back teammates from Washington being selected.

