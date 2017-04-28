The Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throw Down

|WHAT:
|Mayor’s Mac and Cheese Throwndown 2017, brought to you by Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa
|WHERE:
|Curtis Hixon Park
600 N Ashley Dr.
Tampa, FL 33602
|WHEN:
|Saturday, April 29
3pm – 7pm
|WHY:
|This is a free signature event and sampling tickets can be purchased on site to try various styles of the classic dish. In addition to Mac & Cheese tastings, the Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown will feature a stage with live entertainment of local and regional musical talent, craft beer / wine vendors and games / activities for all ages. In conjunction with the Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa, Mayor Bob Buckhorn will kick-off the 4th annual event at 3pm on Saturday, April 29th.
Participating restaurants include:
Amalie Arena
Bavaro’s
Big John’s Alabama BBQ
Ulele
Cooks Deli
Daily Eats
District Tavern
Doormet Gourtmet Café
Eat Fresh Salads
Farmacy : Vegan Kitchen + Bakery
Franklin Manor
Holy Hog BBQ
Hott Mess Café
Inside the Box
Michelle Faedo
Mortar & Pestle
The Open Café
Ox and Fields
Pokeys
Rivers Edge
Skippers Smoke House
Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Joe’s
Taps
Wayl’s Fresh Cafe
Yeomans
Zoes Kitchen