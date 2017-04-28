The Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throw Down

Daytime Web Staff Published:
WHAT: Mayor’s Mac and Cheese Throwndown 2017, brought to you by Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa

 
WHERE: Curtis Hixon Park

600 N Ashley Dr.

Tampa, FL 33602

 
WHEN: Saturday, April 29

3pm – 7pm

 
WHY: This is a free signature event and sampling tickets can be purchased on site to try various styles of the classic dish. In addition to Mac & Cheese tastings, the Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown will feature a stage with live entertainment of local and regional musical talent, craft beer / wine vendors and games / activities for all ages. In conjunction with the Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa, Mayor Bob Buckhorn will kick-off the 4th annual event at 3pm on Saturday, April 29th.

 

Participating restaurants include:

Amalie Arena

Bavaro’s

Big John’s Alabama BBQ

Ulele

Cooks Deli

Daily Eats

District Tavern

Doormet Gourtmet Café

Eat Fresh Salads

Farmacy : Vegan Kitchen + Bakery

Franklin Manor

Holy Hog BBQ

Hott Mess Café

Inside the Box

Michelle Faedo

Mortar & Pestle

The Open Café

Ox and Fields

Pokeys

Rivers Edge

Skippers Smoke House

Tampa Fire Rescue

Tampa Joe’s

Taps

Wayl’s Fresh Cafe

Yeomans

Zoes Kitchen

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s