TECO power outage impacting 2,830 homes in Citrus Park, Westchase area

WFLA Web Staff Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are in the dark this morning because of a TECO power outage.

TECO’s website is reporting that 2,830 homes in the Citrus Park and Westchase area are without power as of 6 a.m.

TECO is investigating the cause and has dispatched crews to the area.

According to the TECO website, crews hope to have the problem fixed by 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

