TECO power outage impacting 2,830 homes in Citrus Park, Westchase area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are in the dark this morning because of a TECO power outage.
TECO’s website is reporting that 2,830 homes in the Citrus Park and Westchase area are without power as of 6 a.m.
TECO is investigating the cause and has dispatched crews to the area.
According to the TECO website, crews hope to have the problem fixed by 7:15 a.m. on Friday.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 8 Investigates: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?
- VIDEO: Students at Seminole Middle School arrested after assaults on 2 school employees
- VIDEO: Johnny Depp surprises fans, appears as Jack Sparrow on Disneyland ride
- WATCH: Man removed from flight for using bathroom before takeoff
- Tampa makes Orkin’s ‘Top Bed Bug Cities’ list
- 50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm
- Florida boy playing with gun shoots, kills sister, 13, on his birthday
- Police: Captive woman found in pit in man’s backyard shed