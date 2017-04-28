Target 8: Sheriff calls former cop who ran down kids ‘an absolute total drunk’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – John Luster Camfield, 48, is an unemployed former cop. He is out of money, out of excuses, but not out on bond.

Camfield faces 11 charges in connection with the hit-and-run incident that left one middle school student dead and four others injured.

Among the charges, DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Camfield apparently used to brag that he has a special relationship with Capt. Morgan.

“John Camfield is a man who’s an absolute, total drunk,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a morning news conference.

Judge Robert Griffin set Camfield’s bond at $600,000 dollars. Camfield remains at the Polk County Jail in Frostproof.

Camfield currently lives in Davenport. He has spent a good part of the last 20 years in Mississippi, where he was a police officer with the Ercu, Horn Lake, Hernando and Oxford police departments. He also served as a deputy at sheriff’s offices in in Pontotoc, Tunica and Yalobusha counties.

“I talked to one of the sheriff’s he worked with, the sheriff said ‘he was one of the very best detectives we ever had, but he had a problem, alcohol, the bottle,'” stated Sheriff Judd.

According to Sheriff Judd, Camfield worked for 10 law enforcement agencies from 1994 to 2012.

“He was more interested in himself and his drinking and alcohol that he was in his job, his employer,” added Sheriff Judd.

Camfield’s fondness for the bottle caught up with him in 2013.

Arrest records show he was nabbed for driving under the influence and on a suspended license. He was also arrested for public drunkenness.

“He doesn’t care about anyone but John Camfield,” said Sheriff Judd. “He didn’t care about the children he ran over, he didn’t care about the pregnant woman who’s vehicle he ran into.”

Camfield also worked for awhile as the public safety director at Cypress Gardens. He lived in Winter Haven in 2006.

As he was being processed in the jail, Sheriff Judd said Camfield critiqued and complimented deputies, making light of the situation.

He told investigators he plans to be married in August.

“If I was his fiance, I would cancel that date, he’s not going to be around,” Sheriff Judd stated.

John Camfield is also listed as an officer of the Association of Mississippi Certified Investigators, Inc. Mississippi is a state that does not require investigators receive certification.

“Do you have any money at all saved up on the outside?” Judge Robert Griffin asked Camfield.

Camfield told Judge Griffin he did not, so taxpayers will get stuck paying for his defense.

