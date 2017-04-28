Scholarships available for Tampa Bay area robotic and engineering camps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scholarships are up for grabs for students who love building robots!

Robotics and engineering camps are happening across the Tampa Bay area, giving kids a chance to have fun while learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The hope is to teach kids about manufacturing jobs at an early age

“Parents play a very important role in getting kids excited about these careers, I think stem related careers are in high demand, but there’s not much awareness about this.” said Janice Mukhia of the Florida Advanced Technological Education Center or FLATE.

The summer camps are happening statewide, with ones happening at HCC in Brandon and St. Petersburg.

Manufacturing companies are partnering with the Florida Advanced Technological Education Center to provide scholarships for kids who qualify. Learn more about the summer camps here.

