Saving on Family Vacations

As more and more Americans value experiences over things, family travel continues to rise despite the high cost of a family vacation, according to the Family Travel Association. However, the modern family doesn’t have to sacrifice their budget to enjoy comfort and style while exploring new destinations. Michelle Yarn is here to share tips on how extended stay hotels like Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton provide tons of space and a great variety of value-added amenities that meet the needs of families looking to get the best bang for their buck while they explore new destinations.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.