Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: April 17 to 21

(WFLA)– State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from April 17 to April 21, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Chop Shop located at 118 S Kentucky Ave, in Lakeland

April 19, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 14 Violations

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area. Inspectors observed the following: Approximately 8-10 live flying insects in the bar area, approximately 12-15 flying insects in the mop sink in the kitchen.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from each other in the holding unit. Inspectors observed raw chicken being stored above raw beef in the cold hold drawers.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Inspectors observed the following: 8-10 roaches on top of the water heater next to ice machine in kitchen, 3 roaches crawling on the floor behind water heater in kitchen, 1 roach under the counter top steam well on the cook-line, 1 roach in a box of to go containers in the dry storage area, one roach under the 3-compartment sink in bar area, one roach on the wall under counter in bar area, 3 roaches on floor under the trash can in the bar area, and one on top of a box in the bar area under the counter.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Inspectors observed following: one moist dropping under the counter in the bar area, one moist dropping behind the water heater next to the ice machine in the kitchen, approximately 8 to 10 dry rodent droppings behind the water heater, and approximately 8 to 10 dry rodent droppings under the counter where orders are placed by guest.

Dead roaches were also found on the premises. Inspectors observed approximately 8 to 10 dead roaches under the ice machine area, and approximately 8 to 10 dead roaches were found in the bar area under the counter.

April 20, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Jersey Mike’s Subs located at 7066 US Hwy 19 in Pinellas Park

April 19, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 13 Violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This includes: cut tomatoes 48°f, and cut lettuce 51°f on the front line. In the display case: turkey 44°f, tuna salad 47°f. In the reach in cooler: Breaded chicken 44°-47°f.

Sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drains. The floor drain under the three compartment sink was backed up and overflowing. Water overflowed from the floor drain when the three compartment sink was turned on. The floor drain also overflowed when the mop sink and hand sink was turned on.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to adulteration of the food product. A box of soda on the floor came in contact with grey water from floor drain. The box was soaked with water.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. The potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included: meatballs 114°f, and meatball sauce 114°f.

There was an objectionable odor in the establishment near the 3-compartment sink.

Single-service articles were stored next to the hand-wash/food preparation sink and exposed to splash.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

There was standing water in the floor drain under the 3-compartment sink. It was draining very slowly.

April 19, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

Tokyo Grill & Sushi located at 32825 Eiland Blvd. in Zephyrhills

April 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 12 Violations

An employee began working with food and handling clean equipment without first washing their hands.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 8 live roaches were found behind the wood soda cabinet, one in the soda machine, 5 were found under the sushi cooler, one was found on the shelf just inside the kitchen, 6+ roaches were found inside a box of pasta on the back shelf, one roach was found under the 3-compartment sink, 2 live roaches were found in the hinges of the reach-in freezer, 5 live roaches were found in front and behind the reach-in cooler, and approximately 8+ live roaches were found in a box of plastic wrap.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to an adulteration of food product. Pasta was found with live roaches in it.

The hand-wash sink was not accessible for employee to use due to it being blocked by a garbage can.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. Approximately 20 dead roaches were throughout the kitchen and service area.

There was a buildup of food debris and soil residue on the equipment door handles.

April 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

Fried Rice King located at 6117 N Florida Ave. in Tampa

April 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 25 Violations

Insecticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat cooked sauce in the reach-in cooler on the cook’s line.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 under the front counter living in crevices of wood, one in the mixer, approximately 15-20 under the prep table, one on the prep table, one on the door to the prep kitchen, one on the leg of the prep table, one on the floor in the hallway, one on the wall next to the Hand-wash sink, and one on the salt bin.

Roach excrement and droppings were present. They were found under the front counter, under the prep tables, and under the shelving in the kitchen.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

The operator was not properly tracking or marking the number of days ready-to-eat and potentially hazardous food prepared on site was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours was not properly date marked.

April 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from April 17 to April 21, 2017.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food.

An employee touched their soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment and touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands.

The self-service salad bar/buffet was lacking adequate sneeze-guards or other proper protection from contamination.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

Stop Sale was issued due to an adulteration of the food product.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat containers of sauce in the walk in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 crawling on the wall by mop sink and food storage area, one crawling on the floor at front counter – cook line area, 1 crawling on food prep table at the cook-line, one crawling on the wall by the steam table, one crawling on the floor under triple sink, and one live roach on the to-go containers on the shelf next to the fryers.

The back kitchen wall was heavily soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

Displayed food was not properly protected from contamination. On the cooks-line near the hand-wash sink there is a rolling rack tray with cooked foods.

Food was stored in ice used for drinks in the bar area.

A server handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food, served the food without washing their hands.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer. Raw beef was stored over desserts.

There was an accumulation of food debris on the toaster in the kitchen.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

A buildup of food soil residue was found on the equipment door handles.

Container of fryer oil was stored on the floor in the kitchen.

Cooked cold poultry was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The establishment increased seating without municipal sewer approval.

Raw pork was stored over ready-to-eat French fries in the reach-in freezer.

Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food (scrambled egg mixture) due to temperature abuse.

The presence of insects, 5 or more ants were found on the wall behind the dish area.

An accumulation of food debris and grease was found on a food-contact surface in the fryer area.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-