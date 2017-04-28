Rays hit 4 homers, beat slumping Blue Jays 7-4

TORONTO (AP) – Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer, Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson added solo shots and the Tampa Bay Rays connected three times in the eighth inning to beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday night.

Derek Norris added a solo homer in the ninth. He had two hits and two RBIs.

Kevin Pillar homered and reached base five times for the Blue Jays, who lost their third straight. Toronto’s 6-17 start is the worst in franchise history.

Pillar’s leadoff drive off Austin Pruitt (3-0) in the seventh gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.

Dickerson homered off Marcus Stromani in the eighth and Longoria’s shot against Jason Grilli (1-3) tied the score, giving Toronto its big-league high eighth blown save.

