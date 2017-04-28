Polk students react to death of classmate hit by suspected drunk driver

DUNDEE, Fla.– One after another, parents rushed to pick up their children early from school after news spread their classmate Jahiem Robertson, 13, passed away.

“The child was in my daughter’s class,” says Elfrieda Delgado.

“I’m picking her up now because she’s been crying a lot. She said mom a classmate passed away he got hit by a car,” says Delgado.

Robertson died Friday morning at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. He had sustained critical injuries when he and four other students, including his sister Jasmine, were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Polk County after they stepped off a school bus. He succumbed to those injuries at 9:30 am.

“For him to drive and leave them on the side of the road, it hurts,” says Polk County School Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd.

The hit-and-run driver, John Luster Camfield is now behind bars and faces a series of charges following the incident. Deputies say his blood alcohol level (BAL) registered at .147– double the legal limit.

“He needs to be in jail. He definitely needs to be in jail,” says Delgado.

The other children have been identified as Juan Mena, 13, Jonte Robinson, 15, Rylan Pryce, age unknown, and Robertson’s sister, Jasmine Robertson, 14.

Mena sustained significant injuries and remains at Arnold Palmer. The others were treated at the scene and released.

Once they left school, some of the students took flowers to the scene of the crash.

“I felt bad for them and I hope they get better. I am praying for them,” says one classmate who was placing flowers at the site.

Counselors were on hand at the school to help the students cope with the heartbreaking news.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES