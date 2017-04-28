Deputies: Polk DUI suspect hit 3 kids who got off school bus, critically injuring 2

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children were critically injured by a hit-and-run driver after they got off their school bus Thursday afternoon in Polk County. The driver was later arrested on multiple DUI charges.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 48-year-old John Camfield of Davenport hit three children after the children got off their school bus on Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana.

Camfield then drove away and hit a stopped car on the Poinciana Parkway car before being taken into custody by an off-duty PCSO deputy who lives in the area and was alerted to it.

A PCSO spokesperson said that two of the three children were critically injured.

The school bus was not involved and had already left the scene when the children were hit.

The sole occupant of the vehicle that the suspect hit on the Poinciana Parkway was not seriously injured.

The children who were struck attend Dundee Ridge Middle Academy in Poinciana. They are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

