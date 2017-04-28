Deputies: Polk DUI suspect hit 3 kids who got off school bus, critically injuring 2

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
John Camfield is accused of hitting 3 children after they got off their school bus.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children were critically injured by a hit-and-run driver after they got off their school bus Thursday afternoon in Polk County. The driver was later arrested on multiple DUI charges.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 48-year-old John Camfield of Davenport hit three children after the children got off their school bus on Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana.

Camfield then drove away and hit a stopped car on the Poinciana Parkway car before being taken into custody by an off-duty PCSO deputy who lives in the area and was alerted to it.

A PCSO spokesperson said that two of the three children were critically injured.

The school bus was not involved and had already left the scene when the children were hit.

The sole occupant of the vehicle that the suspect hit on the Poinciana Parkway was not seriously injured.

The children who were struck attend Dundee Ridge Middle Academy in Poinciana. They are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s