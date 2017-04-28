Plan to dump human waste near Little Manatee River concerns County Commissioner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A plan to dump up to 50,000 gallons of human waste and restaurant grease on land near a creek that runs into the Little Manatee River is angering environmentalists, homeowners and a Hillsborough County Commissioner.

Chris’s Plumbing in Ruskin has requested permits to dump waste from septic tanks and portable bathrooms onto an 80-acre tract of land south of State Road 64, just off of Grange Hall Loop Road.

The property is adjacent to a creek that runs into the Little Manatee River.

Kent Bailey, with the Sierra Club, is concerned the permit is even being considered by the county.

“One of the first things that a plumber learns is that ‘it’ runs downhill, and in this case, ‘it’ is going to run into the Little Manatee River, and ‘it’ is going to flow through the Little Manatee State Park, and ‘it’ is going to end up in the Cockroach Bay Aquatic Preserve,” said Bailey.

Bailey said in Hillsborough County, there are four waste water treatment plants that can process the sludge Chris’s Plumbing is seeking to dump on the land.

The waste water treatment plants would cost the business more than the land dumping.

“There is no reason for this to go forward, other than as a profit making venture,” said Bailey.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp is also concerned about the plan.

“This is very alarming that we would be putting sludge with heavy metals, both commercial and residential waste, septage, that is just 200 feet away from a wetland that feeds into a river,” said Kemp.

She has asked for the issue to be placed on the agenda for the next county commission meeting.

“It’s very, very important for us to continue to protect this pristine and wonderful river that also empties into the Cockroach Aquatic Preserve,” said Kemp.

Chris’s Plumbing has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the issue.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES