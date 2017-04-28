New video shows sucker punch of USF student

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Police released new surveillance video of a man sucker punched on St. Patrick’s Day outside a liquor store.

The punch left Brian Neal with severe brain injuries.

The video showed what happened the night detectives said Zachery Allen violently confronted Neal.

“I think without this video, it would have been really hard to make a case. This video allowed us to solve this really quick,” said Rick Shaw, with the St. Pete Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., a traffic camera captured a small crowd gathered at 2nd St. and Central Avenue.

Investigators said they were next to Detroit Liquors when Neal made a comment at Allen for whistling at women.

Seconds later, a swift blow knocked Neal to the ground.

Police said Allen and his friends walked off.

Neal had to be rushed to the hospital, where he stayed for weeks.

For days, police used surveillance from Del Mar Gastro Lounge to try and identify Neal’s attacker. Manager Alice Gonzalez is thankful their cameras were rolling.

“I think it’s very important to have video cameras right now, as a high-pace bar establishment, because if incidents like that happen, and there’s nothing to capture it, then it makes it harder for the police to find the individuals,” she said.

Those who frequent Central Avenue hot spots are happy to know there’s cameras around, just in case.

“It’s a piece of mind. You know, if you love your city like I do, then you want everybody be safe,” said Lois Velasquez.

Neal is out of the hospital resting at home.

