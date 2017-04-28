New Tampa mom opens up about daughter’s suicide and a new purpose in life

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother of a New Tampa teen who took her own life a little more than a month ago is speaking out for the first time.

Lisa Acierno is opening up to News Channel 8, and not just talking about her daughter, but also her new mission in life.

Lisa and Chris’s daughter, Hailey, suffered for most of her life and lived with mental illness.

Now that Hailey is gone, her mother says she has a new purpose in life, to raise awareness about mental health.

“We don’t get to see her,” Acierno said. “We don’t get to love her. We don’t get to share her life with us.”

It’s the pain of a parent, a family torn apart, and a mother who will never hold her daughter again.

“I kept trying to tell myself, ‘she’s not dead, she’s not dead,’” Acierno told News Channel 8. But, when she asked if she knew, Acierno said, “I did.”

The Aciernos feared the worst.

Hailey disappeared from their New Tampa home on March 28th.

Day after day, family, friends, and total strangers came out to search nearby Flatwoods Park. They searched thousands of acres of tough terrain, and then on the tenth day, made the gruesome discovery.

“If we hadn’t found her, I don’t know how you go on,” Acierno said. “Every day of our lives we hurt for her, because we just knew how awful, she was just miserable.”

She was miserable, Acierno said, because Hailey had what they call demons after being diagnosed with several mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder.

“I think it’s something that we prepared for, not accepted, but prepared for, because we’ve been told how ill she is,” Acierno told News Channel 8.

After years of getting the runaround from doctors, Acierno now refuses to let her daughter’s death be in vain and vows to push on to get her message out there.

“I feel like she would want me to do something,” Acierno said of her daughter. “She knew how frustrated I was with the system.”

Acierno told News Channel 8 she’s working with several organizations, including NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She’s also working on several local projects. Right now, she said, it’s just a beginning.

