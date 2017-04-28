Investopedia ranks Tampa top healthiest housing market in nation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After falling during 2008’s Great Recession, it seems the housing market has finally risen from the ashes and the city of Tampa has come out on top and as resilient as ever.

Investopedia has ranked Tampa #1 in its list of healthiest housing markets in the country.

The financial news website say metro employment is up an impressive 3.1 percent year over year and has been consistently growing in the 2 to 4 percent range over the last five years as jobs grow at a similar pace.

Home prices have risen 13.1 percent and the area’s population growth is expected to help Tampa continue its upward climb.

The rankings were determined through data from online real estate marketplace Ten-X that looks at sales and pricing activity, along with affordability, permit activity and economic and demographic growth.

Tampa was followed by #2 Dallas, #3 Columbus, #4 Las Vegas and #5 Jacksonville, cities which have all remained steadfast in the face of a recession.

The five unhealthiest housing markets on the list are Los Angeles; San Francisco; Long Island, N.Y.; Central New Jersey and Northern New Jersey.

