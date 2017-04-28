Investopedia ranks Tampa top healthiest housing market in nation

By Published:
In this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015 photo, a for sale sign is placed in front of a home in Miami. A key housing index shows that U.S. home prices rose solidly in June, another sign of renewed health in the housing market. The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5 percent from a year earlier, a slight improvement on May 2015 4.9 percent increase, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After falling during 2008’s Great Recession, it seems the housing market has finally risen from the ashes and the city of Tampa has come out on top and as resilient as ever.

Investopedia has ranked Tampa #1 in its list of healthiest housing markets in the country.

The financial news website say metro employment is up an impressive 3.1 percent year over year and has been consistently growing in the 2 to 4 percent range over the last five years as jobs grow at a similar pace.

Home prices have risen 13.1 percent and the area’s population growth is expected to help Tampa continue its upward climb.

The rankings were determined through data from online real estate marketplace Ten-X that looks at sales and pricing activity, along with affordability, permit activity and economic and demographic growth.

Tampa was followed by #2 Dallas, #3 Columbus, #4 Las Vegas and #5 Jacksonville, cities which have all remained steadfast in the face of a recession.

The five unhealthiest housing markets on the list are Los Angeles; San Francisco; Long Island, N.Y.; Central New Jersey and Northern New Jersey.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s