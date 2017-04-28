Florida wine, cider containers expanded under new bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Floridians who love drinking wine and cider will benefit under a bill passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill (SB 388), which was passed on Friday and heads back to the Senate, repeals the one-gallon limit on wine bottles. It also repeals a 2005 law that requires diners to order and eat a full meal of a salad or vegetable, entree, beverage and bread before they can take home an open bottle of wine.

It also expands the sale of cider to 32 ounce, 64 ounce and one-gallon growlers, putting it on the same playing field as craft beers.

The bill also includes an exception for theme parks to buy naming rights from brewers. It allows distributors to give bars and restaurants glasses if they were given to the distributor by a brewer.

