Florida legislators agree to small boost for schools

By Published:
Yellow school bus on the blacktop on a beautiful sunny day.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s public schools will get only a small increase in money for day-to-day operations under an agreement worked out by state legislators.

House and Senate budget negotiators on Friday agreed to increase regular public school spending by $241 million. That amounts to about a 1.2 percent increase in money for each student.

Republicans have defended the small increase by pointing out that they are setting aside money in other education programs, such as one aimed at helping students in failing schools, or giving bonuses to select teachers.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron reached a sweeping budget deal behind closed doors that includes spending $200 million on “Schools of Hope.” That’s Corcoran’s ambitious plan to shift students from chronically failing schools to charter schools run by private organizations.

