Florida bill sealing criminal records heading to governor

By Published:
File photo, Florida Governor Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill that allows for the automatic sealing of criminal history records in Florida is heading to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

The Florida House of Representatives voted 118-0 to pass SB 118. The bill, which is sponsored by Republican Sen. Greg Steube, sets up a process where certain records are sealed once the opportunity for appeals has expired.

Automatic administrative sealing of records of adults and minors charged with felonies or misdemeanors can occur if a prosecutor or state attorney decline to file charges, all charges were dismissed before trial or the person charged was acquitted or found not guilty.

The First Amendment Foundation opposed the bill and said it would apply to cases like Casey Anthony and George Zimmerman. It passed the Senate 34-0 on April 4.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s