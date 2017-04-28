Florida bill sealing criminal records heading to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill that allows for the automatic sealing of criminal history records in Florida is heading to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.
The Florida House of Representatives voted 118-0 to pass SB 118. The bill, which is sponsored by Republican Sen. Greg Steube, sets up a process where certain records are sealed once the opportunity for appeals has expired.
Automatic administrative sealing of records of adults and minors charged with felonies or misdemeanors can occur if a prosecutor or state attorney decline to file charges, all charges were dismissed before trial or the person charged was acquitted or found not guilty.
The First Amendment Foundation opposed the bill and said it would apply to cases like Casey Anthony and George Zimmerman. It passed the Senate 34-0 on April 4.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 8 Investigates: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?
- VIDEO: Students at Seminole Middle School arrested after assaults on 2 school employees
- VIDEO: Johnny Depp surprises fans, appears as Jack Sparrow on Disneyland ride
- WATCH: Man removed from flight for using bathroom before takeoff
- Tampa makes Orkin’s ‘Top Bed Bug Cities’ list
- 50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm
- Florida boy playing with gun shoots, kills sister, 13, on his birthday
- Police: Captive woman found in pit in man’s backyard shed