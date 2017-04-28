Florida bill sealing criminal records heading to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill that allows for the automatic sealing of criminal history records in Florida is heading to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

The Florida House of Representatives voted 118-0 to pass SB 118. The bill, which is sponsored by Republican Sen. Greg Steube, sets up a process where certain records are sealed once the opportunity for appeals has expired.

Automatic administrative sealing of records of adults and minors charged with felonies or misdemeanors can occur if a prosecutor or state attorney decline to file charges, all charges were dismissed before trial or the person charged was acquitted or found not guilty.

The First Amendment Foundation opposed the bill and said it would apply to cases like Casey Anthony and George Zimmerman. It passed the Senate 34-0 on April 4.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES