Firefighters battling large fire at apartments near USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews are battling a large fire at an apartment complex near the University of South Florida.
It’s the second time the structure caught on fire in recent months.
Eagle 8 flew over the scene.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a building at the Cordova Apartments located 12702 University Club Dr. The fire also created heavy smoke. As of 7:05 pm, the roof had collapsed.
The majority of the fire is contained.
Residents living at the complex have been evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Parts of 22nd St. have been closed.
The same complex caught on fire back in December, damaging multiple apartments. Firefighters said that fire was caused by unattended cooking in a first floor unit. Two dogs died in the fire. Fire officials said a woman and her two boys jumped from the balcony of their second-story apartment to escape the fire. The woman suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
