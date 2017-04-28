Plane makes emergency landing at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

(WFLA) – An emergency landing is progress at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Friday afternoon.
A plane is circling the airport.
Officials confirm a small plane is having landing gear issues.
There is currently no word on how many people are onboard or what type of plane is landing.
