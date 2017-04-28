Disney’s fireworks causing brush fires, fire union says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The head of the Reedy Creek fire union says fireworks from Disney’s Hollywood Studios have caused more than two dozen fires in the past three months.

“All of Central Florida is burning right now, there’s a fire ban going. I don’t mind them shooting off pyrotechnics, (they) just need to do more prevention,” said Tim Stromsnes, president of the Reedy Creek Fire & Rescue IAFF Local 2117.

Stromsnes said he wants a larger clearing where the skyrockets are launched, and he feels it should be soaked down with sprinklers before the show starts.

In a series of emails, a Disney spokesperson addressed the fire union concern saying, “…we modify fireworks shows, including the type, size and quantity of fireworks used based on weather conditions.”

Disney officials said they have stopped using some types and sizes of fireworks and have teams that closely monitor conditions to ensure they are taking the proper safety precautions.

Disney also said that it has banned campfires on its property to comply with the burn bans in place across Central Florida.

