Suspicious package found near SR 54 in Pasco County, deputies close eastbound lane

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies have shut down stretches of SR 54 after a suspicious package was found near a BB&T Bank located at 9048 SR 54.

They’re closing one eastbound lane on SR 54 at Little Road. The westbound lanes will remain open.

An investigation into the package is ongoing.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates once more facts are released.

