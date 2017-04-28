Cross Bay Ferry service to end this Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg ends Sunday.

Now, a big question looms: will the Cross Bay Ferry resume next season?

It started in November and links the Bay area’s two largest cities.

People took the ferry between the cities to shop, dine and attend Tampa Bay Rays games.

Mayor Rick Kriseman of St. Petersburg is an advocate for the service and hopes it’ll continue in the fall.

But, it must receive funding from local government agencies to continue.

Tampa, St. Petersburg, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County each pitched in $350,000 to get the service going in 2016.

They’ll each receive about $30,000 in return.

