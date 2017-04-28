Company recalls organic dog food that may be contaminated with euthanasia drug

(WFLA) – Dog owners, check your cabinets!

Party Animals, a California-based company, is recalling dog two lots from its line of Cocolicious dog foods that may be contaminated with an euthanasia drug.

The recall was issued after some cans sold in Texas tested positive for pentobarbital, a chemical used to euthanize dogs, cats and horses.

The recalled cans are 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019) and 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019).

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority. We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food,” the company said in a statement.

Pet owners who have bought these products have been asked to toss them out or return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.

The company says it’s working with retailers to determine if there are anymore contaminated cans.

