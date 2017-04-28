Buccaneers draft wide receiver Chris Godwin in third round of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected wide receiver Chris Godwin in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Penn State’s Godwin was selected 84th overall in the draft.
Refresh this page soon for the full story.
