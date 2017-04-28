9 apps that have saved me money

How many times have you heard ‘there’s an app for that’? One crowded space in this world of apps are money-saving apps. I put many apps to the test and created this list of apps that have saved me money.

1. Ibotta

A free, mobile coupon and cash-back app that allows shoppers to earn money by unlocking products, performing simple tasks, purchasing the product and providing the proof of purchase. They offer a $10 welcome bonus for new accounts. I have saved $30.00 in just a few weeks using the app. You can refer friends and earn $5.00 just for doing so. App includes an option to scan product to ensure you’re buying the correct product. Taking a picture of your receipt is very simple. Scanning each product is somewhat of a pain, but money is quickly approved and deposited into your account. (iOS and Android)

2. Saving Star

SavingStar is a free service to help you easily save money on your groceries. You can earn cash back when you shop at your local grocery store – with nothing to clip or print. You can redeem our grocery offers by linking them to your supermarket and drugstore loyalty cards or by submitting a picture of your receipt. There are fewer offers than other apps, but they payoff is bigger because you’ll likely buy more in bulk. When you accumulate $5 worth of savings you will be able to pick what type of payout you want. You can cash out to a bank account, PayPal account, Upromise account, Starbucks gift code, iTunes gift code, or AMC Theatres gift code. Payouts occur within 24-48 hours of being requested. I’ve saved over $15.00 in a few weeks of using this app. (iOS and Android)

3. Shopkick

The fun and easy way to earn free gift cards for the shopping you already do. Simply walk into stores, scan items, and buy everyday products to earn reward points (called kicks) at your favorite stores. When you’re in any store, a good habit is to open the app and see if the store is recognized. Then scan items in the store. Over time you’ll accumulate kicks. However, it’s a slow process and you must be diligent. 1,250 kicks will get you a $5.00 gift card at various stores. I currently have 3,000 kicks after several months of use (some months didn’t use the app) but I am saving for 50,000 kicks to get some Beats headphones (one of the items promoted as a reward – $200 gift card at Target is actually what is given). (iOS and Android)

4. Checkout 51

I love this app. The design is sleek and it’s easy to use. Also, you don’t have to scan your products which is a huge plus over iBotta. They also offer several rebates on fruit, vegetables and dairy – which most of the other apps do not. You WILL make money with this app. After a week of using this app, I’ve already accumulated $11.50. (iOS and Android)

5. Publix

If you shop at Publix, this is a must. Simply download the Publix app and ‘clip’ coupons on items you plan to buy. The selection is much larger than most apps. At checkout, add your phone number to the console where you pay with a credit card. Any items you clipped that are related to that phone number will be deducted from you bill! We all love Publix BOGO (buy one get one) offers as well. So if you find a product that’s a BOGO, and pair it with a product you clipped on the app along with stacking with another app that has that same product – you’re making serious coin. (iOS and Android)

6. Target’s Cartwheel

I just downloaded this app and already love it. I was at Target the other day and needed a thermometer for my daughter as she was a bit under the weather. There was an offer for $5.00 gift card for spending a certain amount in the ‘health’ department. I bought the thermometer, checked out; the employee scanned my app and gave me a $5.00 gift card. Boom. (iOS and Android)

7. Plenti

This may be limited to certain stores, but if you’re a customer of any of them, then this is absolutely worth your time. For instance, I have a cell phone plan through AT&T – which is a partner. I have a Mobil gas station next to my house – they’re a partner. Just having those two connections allowed me to earn up to 1,000 points fairly quickly (which is the equivalent of $10.00). All you need to do is register for a free account and they’ll send you a card in the mail. Insert your card at the pump before paying and you’ll accumulate points on gas. Register your account for various other companies (in my case AT&T) and I get 100 points a month for doing nothing. The other day I went to fill up gas and get a car wash. I checked the app and noticed they had two offers – one for gas and one for a car wash. Perfect! I accumulated 700 points. So that means next time I fill up on gas, I can use my points and I’ll get $7.00 off. Win win! (iOS and Android)

8. Retail Me Not

I’ve just started using this app and it’s pretty good. It’s not limited to groceries. You can use it all kinds of stores. They’ll notify of deals at stores you already shop at. You can clip the coupon you want within the app, show it at check out and you’ll receive that discount. Very simple, very straightforward. This app was a result of the already popular Retail Me Not website which would give you promo codes you can try at checkout to save money at store websites you commonly visit. (iOS and Android)

9. Shopular

Get the latest promotions and events from your favorite retailers right to your phone. Much like Retail Me Not, you’ll find discounts on stores your like to shop at – beyond the grocery store. They have a $10.00 bonus for signing up – which is great. They said I needed to buy something THAT DAY (and I didn’t) and they are still offering the bonus after I make my first purchase. On the apps landing page, they will display ads that show some pretty great deals you may be interested in (BOGO on pairs of shoes, free gift cards with purchase, etc.). It’s a nice app to have in the mix. (iOS and Android)

I hope you enjoyed this list of apps and I hope they help you save money! I’d love to hear about your experiences. Please head over and like my Facebook page at WFLAJosh and let me know how you’re doing. If you ever have any questions, never hesitate to ask!

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES