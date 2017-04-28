3 women arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested three women in three different locations in a massage parlor prostitution sting operation in Venice.
An investigation determined they were working at massage parlors being used as fronts for houses of prostitution.
The Venice Police Department say three employees of these establishments, Jin Lan Jin, 50, Shengjuan Yang, 50, and Hua Xu, 38, offered sexual favors in exchange for money.
They were found at the following businesses:
- Venice Holistic Spa, 925 South Tamiami Trail, unit B
- 88 Spa, 617 South Tamiami Trail
- Healing Touch Asian Massage and Skin Care, 225 West Miami Ave
Detectives say each establishment is within 1000 feet of either an elementary school, high school, day care or church.
An investigation into the sting’s findings is ongoing.
