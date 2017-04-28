3 women arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting

By Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested three women in three different locations in a massage parlor prostitution sting operation in Venice.

An investigation determined they were working at massage parlors being used as fronts for houses of prostitution.

The Venice Police Department say three employees of these establishments, Jin Lan Jin, 50, Shengjuan Yang, 50, and Hua Xu, 38, offered sexual favors in exchange for money.

They were found at the following businesses:

  • Venice Holistic Spa, 925 South Tamiami Trail, unit B
  • 88 Spa, 617 South Tamiami Trail
  • Healing Touch Asian Massage and Skin Care, 225 West Miami Ave

Detectives say each establishment is within 1000 feet of either an elementary school, high school, day care or church.

An investigation into the sting’s findings is ongoing.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s