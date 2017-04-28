3 inmates overdose at Pinellas County Jail, 1 charged

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla.—An inmate at the Pinellas County Jail will likely be spending more time behind bars after he and his fellow inmates overdosed on a white powdery substance.

Detectives say the inmate, Robert Gilner, 29, admitted the substance was his and that he had shared it with two other inmates, Jason Koketek, 30, and Jason Sandy, 31.

The three men began showing signs of an overdose and were transported to local hospitals. They’re expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives believe Gildner brought the contraband with him into his cell when he was arrested last week for a DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

