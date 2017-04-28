3 inmates overdose at Pinellas County Jail, 1 charged

By Published:
Jason Koketek (right), Robert Gilner (middle), Jason Sandy (left) - Pinellas County Jail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla.—An inmate at the Pinellas County Jail will likely be spending more time behind bars after he and his fellow inmates overdosed on a white powdery substance.

Detectives say the inmate, Robert Gilner, 29, admitted the substance was his and that he had shared it with two other inmates, Jason Koketek, 30, and Jason Sandy, 31.

The three men began showing signs of an overdose and were transported to local hospitals. They’re expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives believe Gildner brought the contraband with him into his cell when he was arrested last week for a DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s