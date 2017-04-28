2 John Long Middle School students arrested for planning hoax school shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students at John Long Middle School are accused of planning a hoax school shooting.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, several student witnesses say a 7th grader tried to recruit his classmates to help him trick other students into believing a shooting was being planned for the final day of class, and one of them agreed.
The two students were arrested and face the following charges:
-False report of bomb
-Arson
-Weapon on public property
No other details were provided. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates once more facts are released.
