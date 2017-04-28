2 John Long Middle School students arrested for planning hoax school shooting

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students at John Long Middle School are accused of planning a hoax school shooting.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, several student witnesses say a 7th grader tried to recruit his classmates to help him trick other students into believing a shooting was being planned for the final day of class, and one of them agreed.

The two students were arrested and face the following charges:
-False report of bomb
-Arson
-Weapon on public property

No other details were provided. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates once more facts are released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s