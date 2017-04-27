What you’re saying about “Fidget Spinner”

News Channel 8 asked you to tell us what you think about the “Fidget Spinner,” a simple toy popular with kids and teens. Manufacturers say the toys can help children with ADHD, anxiety, autism and other conditions, because they relieve stress and help with focus.

Critics say Fidget Spinners are counterproductive, and cause classroom distractions. Here are some of the comments from our Facebook page.

