VIDEO: Police look for self-checkout thieves who stole $1,100 from Winter Haven Walmart

By Published:
Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are looking for a group of eight people seen on surveillance taking advantage of a rogue self-checkout register and stealing $1,100 in cash.

It happened at a Walmart on 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Surveillance video shows one of the group’s members scan two items and pay in cash. He takes change from the machine and walks away and then returns to the register when another member of the group is in the process of paying for a single item.

The two men compare receipts and notice the machine has dispensed too much change, giving them a $20 bill instead of a $5 bill.

The rest of the group begins lining up, each buying single items to receive $5 in change—knowing they would get $20 instead.

Police say the group continued to do this for 20 minutes, receiving approximately $1,100 in error.

Suspects in self-checkout theft

The store finally saw the error and realized the $20 bills were put in the slot where the $5 bills should go.

After an audit, they decided to review surveillance video to identify the suspects.

Footage from the parking lot shows the culprits arrived in two separate vehicles, a black four-door car and a silver or gray four-door vehicle.

There are two young boys with the group, one appears to be 5 years old, the other is around 10. They was also with a teenage girl between the age of 13 and 15.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a cash reward.

