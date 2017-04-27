VIDEO: Baby penguins hatch on Easter, debut at London Zoo

LONDON (WFLA) – Two baby penguins made their debut at the London Zoo last week.
The tiny burns joined the zoo’s penguin colony when one chick hatched on Easter Monday. It’s sibling was born two days later.
The Humbolt penguin chicks parents aren’t able to care for them, so they’re being monitored by zookeepers in the facility’s incubation room, where they are weighted every morning and hand-fed three times a day.
Once they turn ten weeks old, they will be moved to the zoo’s “penguin nursery,” and later introduced to the other 70 penguins in the colony.
