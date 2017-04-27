United reaches settlement with passenger dragged off flight

CHICAGO (WFLA) – United Airlines has settled a lawsuit with the passenger who was dragged from a full flight by airport police in Chicago, CNBC has learned.

The settlement amount is undisclosed.

The passenger, Dr. David Dao, received worldwide attention when he was forcibly removed from the flight after not giving up his seat for airline crew members.

The incident was caught on camera and garnered international outrage and became a massive PR nightmare for the airlines.

United should be applauded “for this acceptance of corporate accountability,” Thomas Demetrio, one of Dao’s lawyers told CNBC.

“Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers,” Demetrio said. “I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United’s lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity.”

United said in a statement they believe they’ve reached an “amicable resolution.”

“We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do,” the airline said.

