United reaches settlement with passenger dragged off flight

By Published:
AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

CHICAGO (WFLA) – United Airlines has settled a lawsuit with the passenger who was dragged from a full flight by airport police in Chicago, CNBC has learned.

The settlement amount is undisclosed.

The passenger, Dr. David Dao, received worldwide attention when he was forcibly removed from the flight after not giving up his seat for airline crew members.

The incident was caught on camera and garnered international outrage and became a massive PR nightmare for the airlines.

United should be applauded “for this acceptance of corporate accountability,” Thomas Demetrio, one of Dao’s lawyers told CNBC.

“Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers,” Demetrio said. “I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United’s lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity.”

United said in a statement they believe they’ve reached an “amicable resolution.”

“We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do,” the airline said.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s