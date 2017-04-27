UK police arrest man with ‘weapon’ near Parliament

By Published:
Police attend the scene after a person was arrested following an incident in Whitehall in London, Thursday April 27, 2017. London police arrested a man for possession of weapons Thursday near Britain's Houses of Parliament. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – London police say they have arrested a man for possession of weapons near Britain’s Houses of Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police force said the incident that unfolded Thursday is over and no one has been injured.

Witnesses reported seeing armed police blocking off Whitehall, a street lined with government buildings, and a man on the ground.

Security has been increased around Parliament after an attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge on March 22 before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The attacker was shot dead by police.

Thursday is Parliament’s last sitting day before Britain’s June 8 election.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s