U.S. Marshals offer reward for missing Florida sexual predator

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. Marshals are offering an award of $2,000 for any information that might assist them in locating and detaining Ernest Eugene Reigh, who was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Reigh is a registered Florida sexual predator who disappeared from his home after being released from state prison in March. Officials say he failed to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail.

Authorities believe he could be in North Carolina or on his way to Pennsylvania.

Reigh was in prison for the 1995 sexual assault of a middle school student under 12. He was working at her school at the time. While in prison, he confessed to lying during the trial about being falsely accused of the crime and also admitted to selling a machine gun for $500 on a separate occasion. He was found guilty of perjury, which added another year to his sentence.

When he was released, he was dropped off at a Greyhound bus stop in the 7100 block of Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce. He was supposed to be living in the 100 block of South U.S. 1, Fort Pierce, but he failed to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail and is nowhere to be found.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Reigh. They say he is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at (305) 710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at (954)707-2457.

