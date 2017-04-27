Tampa company tests everything from shakes to gadgets

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — The back of your protein bar might say 3 net carbs, but how do you know if that claim is true?

Maybe you found a really cool gadget online that fights cellulite. Does it really work?

From meal plans to supplements and even the best workouts, scientists at the Applied Science and Performance Center in Tampa perform hundreds of tests. Basically, they buy it before you try it.

Inside a 21,000 square foot facility, scientists at ASPI at Rocky Point test elite athletes to figure out what promotes health, longevity and performance. Then, that information is passed on to you.

“The mom wanting to play with her kids, that’s performance. That takes physical capacity, it takes agility, it takes power, it takes strength, so those same principals should apply to the athlete and the mom,” said Dr. Jacob Wilson of ASPI.

From supplements to shakes, even devices, scientists here try it before you buy it.

“We’ll study those products on them at the highest level, sometimes companies come to us and say does this work? And how can you make it better,” said Dr. Wilson.

Watch WFLA News Channel 8 Friday morning at 5 or 6 and see the test that Gayle participated in.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES