Man arrested for choking elderly woman with dog leash finally back behind bars

PALM HARBOR, Fla (WFLA) —The 75-year-old Palm Harbor woman who was attacked, beaten and strangled with a dog leash is breathing a sigh of relief.

The man accused of the attack, 20-year old Emanuel Qosaj is finally back behind bars.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Qosaj after the beating and transported him to the county jail where he promptly posted bond and walked out, despite facing numerous serious charges including attempted felony murder.

Prosecutors quickly moved into action requesting a motion for pretrial detention. The motion gave the state the opportunity to convince a judge that Qosaj was a danger to the community while out on bond.

Assistant State Attorney Juan Saldivar told News Channel 8 home detention for Qosaj wasn’t a viable option because, “just because we know where he is, doesn’t prevent another attack.”

The judge agreed, and ordered Qosaj to be booked in jail without bond.

Deputies picked him up on a warrant on Sunday and he remains behind bars. Prosecutors also added two charges in this case: resisting arrest and battery on an elderly person.

Roger Futerman, a well known high profile defense attorney, represents Qosaj. He says this entire case is awful.

“It’s a very sad case. It’s a sad case for the person who was attacked, it’s a very sad case for Emanuel…. ” said Futerman from his Clearwater office. He believes his client needs serious help. “There was certainly no motivation for the incident. There was no reason for it. He didn’t know the individual and by all accounts this was a total mental health issue,” said Futerman. “Maybe the early onset of schizophrenia. ”

The victim in the case is afraid to return to her Palm Harbor home.

She’s staying with relatives nearby. She says while her physical scars are healing, the mental damage will take much longer to mend.

“I still have flashbacks of that chain around my neck. I have flashbacks of his face, of being punched, him saying I’m going to kill you,” said the victim.

Qosaj’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference set for May 8.

