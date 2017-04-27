Study: The cheapest day to buy gas is….

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) – If you’re trying to save money on gas you might want to fill up on a Monday, according to a new study by GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, Monday has the lowest average gas prices, in 23 states so far this year.

So just how much will you save? Well, according to the study, if every driver in the U.S. bought gas on Thursday, instead of Monday, they would spend an extra $1.1 billion dollars!

GasBuddy says gas prices are the most expensive they’ve been in more than 19 months, and will continue to go up as we head into summer. So, you might want to think twice about which day you fill up in the future.

The average price of gas in the Tampa Bay area is $2.41 and the lowest price recorded is $2.24, as of this writing.

