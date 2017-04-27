Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, garlic bread, lemonade, and Key lime pie for dessert.

For traditional flavor, add 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce when stirring in the shrimp.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

12 oz flavored chicken sausage links

Frozen Seafood

1 (10-oz) package Cajun marinated shrimp

Frozen

1 (15-oz) package vegetable gumbo blend

Dry Grocery

1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs

1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix

From Your Pantry

1 teaspoon olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare recipe and begin to simmer (10 minutes)

Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete rice; serve (25 minutes)

Recipe: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

12 oz flavored chicken sausage links

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 (15-oz) package frozen vegetable gumbo blend

1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, undrained

2 cups water

1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix

1 (10-oz) package frozen Cajun marinated shrimp

Steps:

1. Cut sausage into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Preheat large, nonstick stockpot on medium 1–2 minutes.

2. Place oil in pan, then add sausage; cook 2–3 minutes or until hot and sizzling. Stir in remaining ingredients (except shrimp) and

cover; bring to a simmer, cook 20 minutes.

3. Stir shrimp into rice and cover; simmer 6–8 more minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 2g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 1210mg; CARB 45g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 24g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 25%; CALC 10%; IRON 15%