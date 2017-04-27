Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice
Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, garlic bread, lemonade, and Key lime pie for dessert.
For traditional flavor, add 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce when stirring in the shrimp.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
12 oz flavored chicken sausage links
Frozen Seafood
1 (10-oz) package Cajun marinated shrimp
Frozen
1 (15-oz) package vegetable gumbo blend
Dry Grocery
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs
1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix
From Your Pantry
1 teaspoon olive oil
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare recipe and begin to simmer (10 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete rice; serve (25 minutes)
Recipe: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice
Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
12 oz flavored chicken sausage links
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 (15-oz) package frozen vegetable gumbo blend
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, undrained
2 cups water
1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix
1 (10-oz) package frozen Cajun marinated shrimp
Steps:
1. Cut sausage into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Preheat large, nonstick stockpot on medium 1–2 minutes.
2. Place oil in pan, then add sausage; cook 2–3 minutes or until hot and sizzling. Stir in remaining ingredients (except shrimp) and
cover; bring to a simmer, cook 20 minutes.
3. Stir shrimp into rice and cover; simmer 6–8 more minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 2g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 1210mg; CARB 45g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 24g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 25%; CALC 10%; IRON 15%