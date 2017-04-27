Police: Man beats wife to death after learning she was pregnant with another man’s baby

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A man killed his wife with a pipe wrench while their children were inside the home, after learning she was pregnant with another man’s baby, according to police.

WTVJ reports Claude Sejour, 48, was arrested on Wednesday for killing 40-year-old Marie Carmel Joseph.

Officers responded to their home in Hollywood after Sejour called 911 and told responders he killed his wife.

Sejour waited for police outside the home with blood on his hands and face, according to a police report.

He said that his wife was carrying another man’s baby. She called her boyfriend and put him on speaker phone to tell Sejour.

A police report said Sejour told officers “I’m not crazy.”

Police found Joseph’s body inside the home. She had severe trauma to her face and head, according to police. Sejour told them he hit her with a pipe wrench.

The couple’s child range in age from 4 to 17. The children are staying with a family member.

Sejour is being held without bond.

