Pentagon investigating Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without “advance approval” by Pentagon authorities.
Also, the Defense Department inspector general’s office confirms in a separate document that it is investigating whether Flynn failed to obtain prior approval.
The chairman and senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee say they want the Army to rule on whether Flynn informed and asked permission for the payments from Russian and Turkish entities.
Flynn earned tens of thousands of dollars from Russia’s state-sponsored RT television network and from a Turkish businessman linked to Turkey’s government.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm
- Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fatally shot service dog
- Sarasota Co. dance instructor facing new charges for relationship with student
- Cops: Lakeland man violated burn ban, threatened to put bullet in Sheriff Judd’s head
- Woman arrested after leaving infant in hot car outside Hillsborough courthouse
- Dash cam captures fiery crash, rescue of Fla. man known as ‘Gold Teeth’
- You Paid For It: Scientology trying to kill $26 million Clearwater aquarium funding after land sale dispute
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425