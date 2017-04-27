Orioles use 4-pitch walk in 11th inning to beat Rays 5-4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Seth Smith drew a bases-loaded walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night.
After the Rays scored a run in the top of the 11th, the Orioles answered against closer Alex Colome (0-1). Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Jonathan Schoop, who hit a sacrifice fly. Ryan Flaherty walked to reload the bases, and Farquhar entered and issued a four-pitch walk to end the 4-hour, 8-minute contest.
Alec Asher (1-0) got the win for the Orioles despite giving up an RBI single to Jesus Sucre in the 11th.
Baltimore took two of three from Tampa Bay and has not lost a series this season.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 5 workers hospitalized after sulfur fire at Port Manatee
- Tampa makes Orkin’s ‘Top Bed Bug Cities’ list
- 50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm
- Sarasota Co. dance instructor facing new charges for relationship with student
- Florida boy playing with gun shoots, kills sister, 13, on his birthday
- Police: Captive woman found in pit in man’s backyard shed