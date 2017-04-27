2 northbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Hillsborough due to brush fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down due to a brush fire.

The two inside lanes of travel have reopened, but traffic is still backed up. Portions of the exit ramp to I-4 remain closed.

The brush fire occurred in the area between I-4 and MLK Boulevard in Seffner.

The lanes are closed due to emergency vehicles. The fire is out and crews are mopping up.

