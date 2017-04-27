Massive fire at Largo storage facility causes at least $1M damage

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – At least 20 units at a Largo storage facility were damaged when a huge fire broke out on Wednesday night.

Largo’s assistant fire chief estimated the fire at the Public Storage facility on 66th Street North in Largo caused more than a million dollars in damage.

The fire was discovered around 10:30 p.m. Largo fire rescue crews were dispatched to the storage facility to conduct a routine investigation for smoke. When crews arrived they noticed an internal fire and upgraded the response to a 3-alarm fire.

Five agencies were called in to battle the flames, taking crews more than an hour to get it under control.

Firefighters were faced with some challenges. The first was they couldn’t get into the units, so they had to saw their way in. Once inside, they found a lot of combustibles.

“The complications are the storage units get pretty full of fuel. One of the units had quite a bit of weapons and ammunition in it. Luckily, no firefighters were hurt and no civilians,” said Largo Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Shea.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The state fire marshal is on the way.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES