Man’s body found near sidewalk in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead in an early morning murder and Tampa police detectives are trying to find the person who killed him.

Officers were called to Lake Avenue Liquor in East Tampa around 2:00 a.m., Lt. Gary Neal said.

The man’s body was found either on the sidewalk or in a front parking lot.

He died as a result of severe body trauma, Neal said.

At least four yellow markers were placed near evidence on the ground.

“I head pop, pop, and I heard another shot,” said Willie, a neighbor, who refused to give his last name.

Police are trying to find any witnesses to the murder.

Neal said there were no suspects in custody as of 3:30 a.m.

