Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.
Kara Pasick, age 35, was last heard from at 7:22 p.m. on April 25. She lives in East Bradenton.
Detectives say Pasick is manic-depressive, bipolar, and schizophrenic and has not taken her medication for more than a month.
She also has a history of suicide attempts.
If you see her, call 911.
