Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Kara Pasick, age 35, was last heard from at 7:22 p.m. on April 25. She lives in East Bradenton.

Detectives say Pasick is manic-depressive, bipolar, and schizophrenic and has not taken her medication for more than a month.

She also has a history of suicide attempts.

If you see her, call 911.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES