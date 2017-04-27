Manatee man who runs in-home daycare arrested for molestation

By Published:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who runs an in-home daycare with his wife was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

Melvin Norris, 60, was arrested on Wednesday.

Sheriff Rick Wells reports the incidents occurred over the last three years at Norris’s home.  The sheriff’s office confirmed Norris and his wife run a licensed in-home daycare called Norris Family Daycare.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was not in the daycare. The victim’s family is acquainted with Norris and his wife.

The victim is an eight-year-old female.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s