Lion gets root canal, pedicure at Zoo Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Staff at Zoo Miami worked to give a 410 pound lion at root canal on Wednesday.

Kwame, a nine and a half-year-old male was immobilized and brought to the Zoo Hospital to receive a root canal on a lower left tooth, as well as a pedicure.

A small mole was also removed to examine Kwame for skin cancer.

Veterinarians said the procedure went perfectly and the root canal should last the rest of the lion’s life.

The zoo said large carnivores often damage their canine teeth in the wild during conflicts with others and when they bite hard things like bones during feeding. Sometimes the pain can lead to death. Fortunately, Kwame will feel no pain in the repaired tooth.

Kwame is expected to make a full recovery and be back in his exhibit on Friday.

