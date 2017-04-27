Firefighters responding to brush fire in Kathleen

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters on the way to a brush fire in the Kathleen area of Polk County Thursday afternoon.
The fire occurred at 1st Street and Fernwood.
Structures are being threatened by the fire. There is no word on how large the fire is.
Stay with WFLA.com for more information as this story develops.
