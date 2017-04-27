Film Actor, Robert Davi

While he is recognized as one of film’s best-known tough guys, Robert Davi has been winning the respect and admiration of fans, critics and fellow artists with his expressive singing. His Album, Davi Sings Sinatra: On The Road To Romance, produced by the legendary Phil Ramone, catapulted its way into Billboard magazine’s top ten traditional jazz chart.

Today he’s on Daytime talking about his new documentary, “Davi’s Way” It’s being shown at the Sunscreen film festival. The 12th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival is April 27- 30. Tickets start at just $8, visit http://www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com for the full schedule of workshops, screenings, and star-studded parties. For more info, go to http://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/