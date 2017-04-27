Buccaneers select tight end O.J. Howard in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected tight end O.J. Howard in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Buccaneers selected Howard 19th overall.
Howard played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Refresh this page soon for a full story.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- WATCH: Man removed from flight for using bathroom before takeoff
- 5 workers hospitalized after sulfur fire at Port Manatee
- Tampa makes Orkin’s ‘Top Bed Bug Cities’ list
- 50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm
- Sarasota Co. dance instructor facing new charges for relationship with student
- Florida boy playing with gun shoots, kills sister, 13, on his birthday
- Police: Captive woman found in pit in man’s backyard shed